ATHENS, W.Va. (WVNS) — Students at Athens Elementary School will dismiss early on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

According to the Mercer County Public Schools Facebook page, the reason is due to a power outage. Students will dismiss at 11:45 AM.

The Appalachian Power outage map showed the town of Athens and Concord University is out of power. The website said it is “assessing conditions”. They are not sure when the power will be restored. About 700 customers are without power.

