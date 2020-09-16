Assisted living center holds food drive for Berkeley County Meals on Wheels

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — A senior assisted living and memory care center is holding a non-perishable food drive for Meals on Wheels of Berkeley County.

Meals on Wheels of Berkeley County delivers one thousand meals to people in need every week. They did not let the COVID-19 pandemic prevent them from delivering necessary meals to residents like Harry Saunders who has relied on the program for over a decade.

Harry Saunders stated that the program has been a big help to him as he lives alone with just his pets.

“I really enjoy it and I’m not particular. Meatballs are my favorite but that only comes about every five weeks. All I can tell you is that I just enjoy seeing the people come and bring it. And I enjoy the food. I share it with my dog sometimes.”

Meals on Wheels operates mostly through the generosity of volunteers who not only help prepare meals for recipients but also pack, serve, and deliver meals all over the county. Charlyn Ely started volunteering with the program after her husband passed away. She stated that she needed an activity to occupy her time and enjoys driving and delivering meals.

“Of driving, in particular, being out with the people, they are so appreciative of what we do. Every time I go into a home, I find someone who is willing to talk and I carry on a conversation with them.”

Meals on Wheels is already preparing snow kits for the upcoming winter with non-perishable items that were collected during the food drive at Harmony. Snow kits contain a number of non-perishable canned items that are delivered to recipients ahead of the winter months to provide them with food when it is unsafe for delivery drivers.

Dianne Waldron is the program manager of Berkeley County Meals on Wheels and was so thankful that Harmony at Martinsburg reached out to her and organized the food drive.

“Without community support, we really can’t sustain ourselves. We are a non-profit, we look for donations and grants to sustain us and when harmony is doing something like this, the canned food drive, it really helps our bottom line, our budget. It’s food that we don’t have to purchase.”

This is the first food drive that Harmony at Martinsburg has held and executive director Tracy Lawson explains that this food drive is a way to give back to the community. She also highlighted that residents in the assisted living community have also donated items to the drive.

“There’s also need in the community especially with COVID-19 and families that are needing food now more than ever right now. This is our way to help back.”

To learn more about how to donate items or volunteer with Berkeley County Meals on Wheels, head to their website.