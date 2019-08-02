Arrests made in fatal home invasion in Martinsburg

Both were charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery.

MARTINSBURG,W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia State Police Martinsburg Detachment have made two arrests in a fatal home invasion.

Police arrested Robert Kramerage, 37, and Michael Browning, 44, of Kearneysville, West Virginia. Police added that their investigation developed two suspects and a confession was received from the female driver involved. According to First Sergeant J.D. Burkhart, both arrests were made yesterday.

On Saturday, March 9th just before midnight, troopers from the Martinsburg Detachment responded to a call for a home invasion at 100 Margret’s Way. During the home invasion, the two are suspected of entering the home of 34-year-old Joshua Case where an altercation occurred and shots were fired.

A release shared that Kramerage was currently incarcerated at the Eastern Regional Jail on unrelated charges when troopers executed a search warrant for him. Browning was discovered in the Ranson area of Jefferson County and was then arrested.

Both were charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery.

According to police, the incident took place March 9, 2019