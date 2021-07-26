Arrests made in death of Inwood resident

West Virginia State Police have made three arrests in connection with the death of Marvin Todd Hansrote this month. His body was found on the property where he lived in Inwood.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — State police have made three arrests in connection with the concealment of a deceased human body found earlier this month on the Inwood property where the victim lived.

Marvin Todd Hansrote — known by his family as “Toddy” — was reported missing over the Independence Day holiday weekend but was discovered on the grounds of his Winchester Avenue residence on July 13. Samuel Forman and Kristin Price of Inwood and Anthony Hoskins of Kearneysville are being held at the Eastern Regional Jail. Each of them is being held on $75,000 bail.

Hansrote was allegedly in possession of a large amount of cash at the time of his disappearance. When State Police visited the home of the suspects, they observed broken glass, blood spatter and signs of a struggle. One witness reportedly told police they saw the defendants dragging a rolled-up blanket they suspected contained a human body.