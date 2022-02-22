MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — After multiple Breaking’s to businesses’ in Martinsburg, police have arrested Shawn J. Nicely, 44-years-old.

During the last few weeks, officers from the Martinsburg Police Department have responded to many Breaking and Enterings to businesses in Martinsburg, WV. A heavyset man who used force to enter the shop after-hours, throughout the nights, was already captured on video by several of the businesses.

At around 12:10 a.m. on Feb. 19, police said they received an alarm from Cricket Wireless on Edwin Miller Boulevard. Police arrived at the location two minutes after getting the alarm, but the suspect had already left. Someone had broken in through the back door and gone straight for the cash register. The money was gone, but the change in the drawer was still there.

Police said they could get video footage from within the store later that morning. The man tried to hide his identity while in the store. However, he did look at the camera at one point. The man was identified as Nicely after seeing the clip. He has previously been suspected of being involved in the B & Es.

After he was recognized, some of the other B & Es were investigated further. As a result, we were able to identify Mr. further Nicely based on his clothing, build, and mannerisms after reviewing the B & Es.

Three Felony warrants were obtained on Feb. 19 for Breaking and Entering.

He was arrested on Feb. 20, early in the morning. Nicely was also wanted out of Frederick County, Virginia, for failing to appear in court for felony shoplifting. Nicely was found with tools such as a pry bar and a screwdriver when he was arrested. He also had a lot of cash. He was also charged with fleeing an officer.

Following his arrest, Nicely was interviewed at the Martinsburg Police Department. Over the last three weeks, he admitted to breaking into several businesses.

Some businesses reported Breaking and Enterings from the night before later in the day. Police said they applied for four more Felony Breaking and Entering warrants against Nicely.

Police are still investigating to few more Breaking and Enterings to see if Nicely is to blame. More charges will be filed if more evidence is found in those B & Es that connect him.