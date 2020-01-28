Berkeley Springs man arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman

James Howard Alban, Jr. has been arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff for kidnapping and wanton endangerment

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM)–A Morgan County man is behind bars after police detained him for allegedly breaking into a woman’s residence and kidnapping her early this week.

56-year-old James Alban is being charged with kidnapping and endangerment after deputies located a woman motioning for help inside her home on January 24th.

Police determined that Alban allegedly forced his way into the home of a female victim where he barricaded the door and screwed the windows shut, so no one could come in or leave the residence. Police also determined that the female victim had been assaulted and hit several times in the head.

“She also directed their attention to a hole in a wall and told the officers that he had shot at her.” said Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer.

Alban is currently being held without bond.