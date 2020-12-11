Armed man hanging from antenna pole shot, killed by police after standoff in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WVA (WDVM) – West Virginia State Police say a man was shot and killed by police in the Fox Glen area of Kearneysville Thursday evening.

State Police say Earl Robert Caperton, 55, of Kearneysville was clinging to an antenna pole outside of a residence at 119 Jophurs Rd. and was waving a firearm. State Police say after communications with Caperton were ineffective, Caperton pointed the firearm in the direction of officers, who then shot Caperton.

Caperton fell from the antenna and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear how many officers shot Caperton and how many times he was struck.

State Police say troopers responded along with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Officers and Ranson City Police Officers to a call about a man discharging a firearm in the area of 119 Jophurs Rd. around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty says the Caperton was in high emotional distress from bad medical news he had recently received.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dougherty, Caperton fired several times, but not at anyone, which caused no injuries.

A negotiator was brought in to try to talk Caperton down, but was unsuccessful according to Sheriff Dougherty.

The West Virginia State Police will be conducting the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.