Apparent COVID-19 outbreak at Martinsburg jail

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — There has been an apparent outbreak of COVID-19 at the Eastern Regional Jail in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

A daily report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on December 15th, the jail only had 13 active cases.

Now, as of December 24th, the active case report has detailed that the number jumped to 80.

It is unknown how the virus was brought into the jail.

WDVM tried to reach out to the Eastern Regional Jail for a comment but has not yet heard any response.