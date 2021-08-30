Appalachian Power crews ready to help local residents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — Appalachian Power crews are ready in the event of large-scale power outages around the area.

Hurricane Ida’s remnants are expected to bring heavy rains and flash flooding through southern West Virginia starting Tuesday, August 31st. Our meteorologists said scattered to widespread power outages are probable this week due to the severe weather threat.

Appalachian Power Company Spokesperson, Phil Moye, said that they’re ready to help.

“Our local crews and contractors are on alert. They come packed and ready to work local storm trouble, or if need be, travel to help in other damaged parts of our service area,” Moye said.

In the event of a large-scale outage event, Appalachian Power will request assistance from other utilities and contractors outside of the service area. There is also a possibility that crews will be moved to high-risk areas in advance depending on expected size and severity.

“Forecasts indicate we could have some trouble starting this evening, and we want to make sure our own customers are okay before committing to help out elsewhere,” Moye said.