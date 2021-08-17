Appalachian Chamber Musical Festival kicks off in our region with top global talent performing

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Some of the top classical musicians in the world are paying a call on West Virginia’s eastern panhandle for the Appalachian Chamber Musical Festival.

Cellist Katie Tertell is quite the accomplished musician, performing with the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland and working with numerous European orchestras. She teaches at Durham University in the United Kingdom, but her parents honeymooned in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia and the family had a cabin in the nearby Virginia countryside. Her performances here through the weekend are a homecoming of sorts.

“I’ve always felt a special connection to this region, especially since I’ve lived abroad. It really makes me think about my roots more often and the music of where I am from,” said Tertell.

Tertell brought some heavy hitters with her, including Delcho Tenev from Bulgaria, who studied music here in the States. Tenev now lives in Colorado and has performed in some major cities around the U.S.

“I also really like bringing music to small towns with a lot of history like Harpers Ferry,” Tenev said.

It doesn’t take long to hear them perform to know you are really hearing something very special from these exceptionally talented musicians who perform with the best across the globe.

“It’s not about what kind of music you like,” Tertell explained. “It’s just that there’s good music and you should open your mind and listen. Try something new. Open your mind because I think you’ll really enjoy it.”

“I am really looking forward to playing with everyone this week, and it’s going to be great!” said Tenev.

The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival runs through August 22. Go to AppalachianChamber.org for the venues and performance times.