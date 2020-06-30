Another local fair cancels due to COVID-19

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Another county fair is being canceled in our region due to COVID-19.
On Monday, the Greenup County Fair Board, Greenup County Cooperative Extension Service, and the Office of the County Judge Executive met and elected to cancel the 2020 Greenup County Fair.
The Fair was previously scheduled for the fall.
According to a release, the requirements in accordance with health guidelines was just too difficult to meet, along with the COVID-19 health risk.
The Greenup County Cooperative Extension Service is planning to have a livestock auction/sale soon.