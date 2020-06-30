Another local fair cancels due to COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Another county fair is being canceled in our region due to COVID-19.

On Monday, the Greenup County Fair Board, Greenup County Cooperative Extension Service, and the Office of the County Judge Executive met and elected to cancel the 2020 Greenup County Fair.

The Fair was previously scheduled for the fall.

According to a release, the requirements in accordance with health guidelines was just too difficult to meet, along with the COVID-19 health risk.

The Greenup County Cooperative Extension Service is planning to have a livestock auction/sale soon.