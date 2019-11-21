Another hearing scheduled for former Berkeley County employees

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Former Berkeley Heights Elementary School employees appeared in court Thursday morning for a status hearing that was an extension from their court appearance on Monday, when the judge ruled that the three women could not be represented by the same attorney.

Defense Counsel, Christian Riddell says he opposes the motion because he does not believe there is any legitimate basis for such disqualification.

Christina Lester, Kristin Douty and June Yurish were arrested back in August for failing to report suspected abuse or neglect in an incident dating back to October 2018, according to Martinsburg Police.

In court, Judge Laura Faircloth said, Prosecuting Attorney Catie Wilkes Delligatti and her team would have 10 days to respond to Defense Counsel, Christian Riddell’s memorandum regarding disqualification of joint representation.

“Even if I were to be disqualified, this strategy would still be ineffective because, frankly, there is nothing for these Defendants to tell. There was no act of abuse perpetrated by anyone, and there was therefore nothing for any of them to report.”– Riddell

The next hearing is scheduled for December 10 at 3 p.m.