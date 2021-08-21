Another bad day for West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers; but vaccinations rise

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — This latest spike comes as the state and the nation deal with the rapid spread of Delta variant cases. The Mountain State had 925 new cases in the past day. There are more than 8,800 active cases now. And the state has 469 delta variant cases. Well over 400 people are now in hospitals, and their ages are getting younger.

“Our hospitalization average age is dropping significantly, now below 60 years of age. So, West Virginia, we wouldn’t be asking you to do this, if it wasn’t important. Please go out and get vaccinated,” said Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer (Ret.), Joint Inter-Agency Task Force.

Since Wednesday, 4,100 more west Virginians have gotten vaccinated, but leaders say that’s still not good enough. One bright spot in the vaccinations is, that most people over 50 in this state have gotten their shots.

“For West Virginia to be at 90.4%t of all 65 and older, and 83.8% of all the 50 and older in West Virginia, is a whale of an accomplishment,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

We did ask Governor Justice if he’d consider a partial mask-mandate, say for just the counties in the red and orange.

“This is something that over the weekend, they’ll be a whole lot more discussion. We’ll see where we stand, and everything, but it’s a good thought,” said Gov. Justice.

Some counties, such as Kanawha and Putnam are mandating masks for all school age. Others including Cabell are leaving it up to parents.

“Governor Justice still believes mask rules are best made at the city, county and school board levels, but if the statewide numbers continue to worsen, he still has the option of issuing a mandate,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.