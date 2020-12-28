Anonymous donor increases reward by $15,000 in Kearneysville arson investigation

KEARNEYSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office announced Monday that an anonymous donor pledged $15,000 in the investigation of an arson fire that killed a West Virginia Air National Guard firefighter.
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those in connection with the two arson fires is now increased to $20,000 from $5,000, the reward announced earlier Monday.
The office asks that anyone with any information call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-3473.
