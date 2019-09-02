Annual Labor Day breakfast feeds hundreds

Over 400 people came out to the annual Labor Day breakfast at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Over 400 people came out to the annual Labor Day breakfast at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg.

The annual event is a local favorite, a tradition for over 70 years that helps to raise money and maintain the neighborhood park.

40 volunteers including local officials lent a helping hand.

“I got out here in the dark around 5:45 a.m.,” said first-time volunteer, Steven Truax.

The money this year will be used to replace the park’s pavilion, according to organizers.

“We should net out about $10,000 hopefully,” said Executive Director of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks & Recreation Board, Steve Catlett.

Berkeley County Prosecuting Attorney Catie Wilkes Delligatti recalls her grandfather being one of the first to spearhead the Labor Day breakfast.

“It’s always really important to my family to be here and come to this event,” said Delligatti.

Organizers say the event has generated over $300,000 over the years to go towards the park’s upkeep.

400 steaks and 250 country ham steaks were also served by the Mountaineer Meat Smokers.