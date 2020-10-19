An Eastern Panhandle Probation Officer awarded “2020 Probation Officer of the Year”

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – The West Virginia Association of Probation Officers recently selected the recipient for the 2020 Probation Officer of the Year award, Officer Crystal Gumbel, who is employed in 23rd Judicial Circuit Probation Department (Berkeley, Morgan and Jefferson Counties), has been awarded by Judges in Berkeley County Judicial Center.

Officer Danielle Hofe, a senior probation officer in the 23rd circuit court, describes Officer Crystal Gumbel as a dedicated officer. Officer Crystal Gumbel is an adult drug court probation officer who carries a caseload of over two times that of the recommended caseload levels, she coordinates and manages two independent drug courts within her circuit. Because Officer Gumbel believes that offenders should be held accountable for their actions, she constantly places her attention in the court business, attending meetings and courts, meanwhile, she answers the constant ringing phone.

Dedicated to the concept that offenders must be held accountable, Gumbel is also cognizant and understanding of their respective family members as well as the victims associated with their respective cases. Often acting as a mediator to ensure that the offender understands the expectations associated with drug court, she assists in mitigating her offender’s personal goals to ensure that each offender identifies, and internalizes their own path.

“She is never too busy or too burdened to help one in need. She is empathic yet firm, direct but not inconsiderate, supportive but not enabling, she effectively balances her compassion with a healthy dose of reality, thus promoting appropriate and effective behavioral changes in her offenders.” Officer Hofe gave her high regard to Officer Gumbel’s work ethics.

Asides from her probation officer responsibility, Officer Gumbel also works as a part-time social worker for the local hospice program.

“A staunch advocate for all persons, Crystal exemplifies the qualities of not only a genuinely kind human being, but she is also a truly dedicated court officer and public servant,” Officer Hofe describes.