Amber alert issued for 4-year-old girl

Gracelynn June Scritchfield was last seen on July 6 in Fairmont, West Virginia, according to state police.

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDVM) — An amber alert has been issued for a four-year-old girl from West Virginia.

Gracelynn June Scritchfield was last seen on July 6 in Fairmont, West Virginia, according to state police and is believed to be in extreme danger. Authorities say the child was likely abducted by her biological father, 26-year-old, Arlie Edward Hetrick III, also known as Trey.

Trey is believed to be traveling in a 2001 Gold Subaru Forester, West Virginia License Plate 1TH163.

He is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches, approximately 140 lbs, brown hair and blue eyes.

Gracelynn is described as white, weighing 35 lbs, 3 feet tall and last seen wearing “summer attire,” according to the alert.

Anyone with information regarding Gracelynn’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Sgt. Horne of the West Virginia State Police.