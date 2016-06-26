Amateur radio field day hosted at Poor House Farm Park

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The amateur radio field day is one of the largest operating events in the U.S., and on Saturday afternoon, amateur radio operators stationed themselves at Poor House Farm Park for a 24-hour operation.

They challenged each other on a point system, to see how many amateur radio operators they could make contact with across the country. They made contact with other operators, via HF radios, VHF radios, and UHF radios. The importance of having an HF, VHF, or UHF radio is that it allows communication to continue through national emergencies, when the power grid is affected.

HF, VHF, and UHF radios can be powered by battery and gas-powered generators.

“The widespread damage of Katrina is an absolute perfect example of what amateur radio can do, when the amateurs carried on communications for many weeks until everything was re- established,” said Lawrence Ashton, a HF band operator.

The amateur radio field day is held every fourth week of June, and will continue next year.