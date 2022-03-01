BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — On Monday, the West Virginia supreme court of appeals voted to refuse the petition for writ of mandamus that the Alley Cat Allies inc. Placed against the Berkeley county animal control first submitted back in November. Alley cat allies filed a petition on a private investigation on the alleged animal cruelty at Berkeley county animal control.

Berkeley county council’s legal director Anthony Delligatti said in the release that the “ACA’s actions demonstrate that it’s not so much interested in reducing Berkeley county stray cats but rewarding out-of-state fat cats.”

Alley cats allies responded to the West Virginia supreme court of appeals decision saying they know that animal cruelty has taken place at the animal control center and will continue to press forward on the case.

President and founder Becky Robinson said in a statement:

“The animals of Berkeley county deserve justice and protection from animal cruelty … We will continue to take legal action in defense of these animals who cannot defend themselves.”