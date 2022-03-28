LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Indictments from the Greenbrier County Grand Jury were handed down from March 22 through March 28, 2022, including one for a local mayor.



Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver was indicted on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, removal, injury or destruction of property, harassment, and unlawful restraint. Lloyd “Billy ” Lightner was also indicted for the same charges.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in June at a home in Alderson. According to court documents, Copenhaver, along with Lloyd “Billy” Lightner, were accused of approaching a woman in her car, opening the door and touching her. A man who arrived on the property said Lightner approached him and was in his face cussing. The man told Lightner and Copenhaver they were trespassing. As Copenhaver approached him, the man said he stepped back because he was “uncomfortable” and called 911. Copenhaver and Lightner allegedly went into the home on the property, where they reportedly went through the personal items of the people living there. A rifle and compound bow were said to be taken from the home but have since been returned.

Copenhaver and Lightner will be arraigned before Judge Dent on April 11, 2022.

Stick with 59News while we continue to provide updates.