Airport hopes to avoid being caught in zoning crossfire

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County’s ongoing growth is causing some concern for the Eastern Panhandle Regional Airport, Shepherd Field.

Zoning regulations are changing so rapidly to accommodate all of the commercial and residential growth, a “sound and runway protection” ordinance is being drafted to prevent any potential building obstructions from interfering with aviation operations. Along the same lines, as housing developments expand nearby, residents should get accustomed to having consistent patterns of air traffic noise in their neighborhoods.

Jeff Grove is a local businessman and pilot who spends considerable time at the airport. “Folks who want to live, say, three to five miles, should expect to hear some noise,” he observes. “It’s the same as living close to a railroad track or a highway. You’re always going tohave the industrial noises that come with that. You have to expect that, it comes with a community that is growing.”

Berkeley County Administrator Alan Davis expects the full county council to act on the proposed ordinance as early as next month.