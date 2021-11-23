Air Force JROTC cadets from Jefferson High School raise money for shoes and coats

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Air Force JROTC Cadets from Jefferson and Washington High School are raising money this holiday season that will be used to purchase coats and shoes for children in need.

The cadets are trying to raise at least $30,000. The money will be used to buy coats and shoes for Jefferson County kids who need them.

“We’re in an area where we get harsh winters it’s always cold and everything is always a little bit more difficult so it’s really necessary for someone to be there to help keep those people safe,” said Chloe Wallace, who serves as the Awareness Presentation Team Commander for the Jefferson High School Air Force JROTC.

The service project runs under the Jefferson County Shoe and Coat Fund which was started in 1980 by the Rumsey Extension Club. It was eventually taken over by the JROTC cadets in 2002.

“Actually how they started was they went into their closets and they counted each pair of shoes and for each pair of shoes they had they donated 10 cents to the fund so this got them about $500 per year,” said Bethany Piercy, Kitty Hawk Air Society commander for the Jefferson High School Air Force JROTC.

Cadets raise the money in different ways like creating GoFundMe’s, door-knocking, and standing in front of stores.

“You can ask your family you can promote it online and what we’ve been doing for the last couple of weekends actually we’ve stood outside of Tractor Supply, outside of Black Dog Coffee, we were outside of Southern Estates in Charles Town and we just help advertise for the fund,” Piercy explained.

The project is an important way to help the community while also supporting the mission of the Air Force JROTC.

“It’s very important to us because most of our activities are based on community outreach so with that, going out into the community and just talking with people and communicating with them,” Griffin Horowicz, deputy group commander of the Jefferson High School Air Force JROTC, said.

Cadets have raised more than $200,000 since taking over the Shoe and Coat Fund in 2002.