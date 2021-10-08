Aide to U.S. Rep. Carol Miller subpoenaed in Jan. 6 inquiry

The niece of former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Maggie Mulvaney, has been subpoenaed by a congressional panel for her role in planning January 6 events in Washington. She is employed by West Virginia GOP Congresswoman Carol Miller.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An aide to West Virginia Republican Congresswoman Carol Miller has been served a subpoena by the Capitol Hill committee investigating the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, the day the House and Senate met to certify the 2020 presidential election.

Maggie Mulvaney — who happens to be the niece of former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney during the Trump administration — was put on Miller’s House of Representative’s payroll just three days before the assault on the U.S. Capitol and is to be questioned about her role in organizing the rally prior to the siege of House and Senate chambers that afternoon.

Dan Bennett is a former congressional aide who would commute to D.C. from his home near Martinsburg and predicts the inquiry will get to the bottom of Mulvaney’s role in Congresswoman Miller’s employ.

“When there’s an impropriety or any difficult situation, although it may be unusual — and there have been scandals in the past in the Capitol — we’ll get to the bottom of it,” said Bennett.

Miller’s district is in southern West Virginia, but under redrawn congressional maps following the latest census, it is possible her new district could include the Mountain State’s eastern panhandle.