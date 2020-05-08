AGBARR: No more out-of-state inmates are coming to WV

WASHINGTON (WVNS) — The United States Attorney General (AG) has assured congressional leaders from West Virginia there will be no new out-of-state inmates transferred to the Mountain State. This comes after there were five cases of COVID-19 were identified at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Gilmer. Those cases were diagnosed following a transfer of inmates to the facility.

U.S. AG William Barr assured Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) there will be no more inmates transferred to FCI Gilmer or FCC Hazelton during the COVID-19 pandemic. Senators Manchin and Capito, along with Gov. Jim Justice and the Representatives from West Virginia have voiced their concerns over the transfers.