AG Morrisey joins Sen. Capito and Rep. McKinley on letter to Azar to equip testing for prisons

According to a press release, Azar offered the machine to the U.S. Senate

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Congressman David McKinley asked the federal government to better equip two in-state prisons currently in use as quarantine sites for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

In a joint letter sent, Tuesday, West Virginia officials urged Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to help secure point-of-care testing machines for two prisons in the state, FCI Gilmer and FCI Hazleton, located respectively in Gilmer and Preston counties.

The letter also stated that an inmate was transferred to a prison who tested positive for COVID-19

“If some of these tests are available to high ranking government officials, our front line workers, our heroes, our first responders – those who are staffing the prisons …They need to get the point of care tests as well… Let us try to make this happen,” said AG Patrick Morrisey.

According to a press release, Azar offered the machine to the U.S. Senate.