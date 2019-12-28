Affected businesses contemplate lawsuits from chemical leak

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Christmas week chemical leak from the Martinsburg wastewater treatment plant not only caused residents to evacuate within a half-mile radius from the accident, it forced businesses to shut their doors in the heart of downtown at the peak of the holiday shopping rush.

To compensate for the loss sustained by merchants, a lawsuit has been filed in Berkeley County Circuit Court.

One bakery, for example, had prepared 100 cheesecakes for delivery that never reached their customers because of the disruption from the emergency.

Jonathan Hearn’s tattoo parlor at 123 Queen Street in the busy downtown merchant corridor had to cancel appointments which had been scheduled long ago. He has yet to focus on joining the lawsuit but is contemplating how to best recover the sales lost when forced to shut down during the scare.

