Additional funding headed to WV for laid-off coal miners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced $2,429,090 in additional National Dislocated Worker Grant funding will go toward helping laid-off coal miners in West Virginia, according to a news release for U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.

Workforce West Virginia, in partnership with the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) Career Centers, will receive this funding to continue providing employment and training services to workers affected by coal industry layoffs in the state, the news release said.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“Our coal miners do backbreaking work that keeps our lights on, powers our factories and heats our homes. When these jobs are eliminated through no fault of their own, it’s our responsibility to ensure they have additional opportunities to earn an honest living and provide for their families. Nobody works harder than West Virginia coal miners and I will continue to fight to ensure our miners have every opportunity possible,” Senator Manchin said.

UMWA President Cecil Roberts

“The UMWA Career Centers have provided training for dislocated coal miners and their spouses for decades. They know what works, and what skills people need to find new jobs. This grant means the Career Centers can continue doing their unmatched work, which is especially important in these very difficult times. I want to thank Senator Manchin and his staff for getting this critical grant issued,” said Cecil E. Roberts, International President of the United Mine Workers of America.