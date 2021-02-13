Active cases continue to decrease in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s active cases are continuing to drop, with 12,540 cases currently active.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 395 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 127,282 cases statewide. Of those cases, 321 West Virginians are hospitalized with the virus. 77 patients are in the ICU and 37 are on a ventilator. A total of 112,540 people in the Mountain State have recovered from COVID-19.

The state has received a total of 2,053,636 confirmatory lab tests for COVID-19, with a daily positivity percent rate of 3.54% and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.56%

As of Friday, Feb. 12, the daily percent positivity rate is 3.17%, the lowest the number has been since Oct. 25, which was also the last day the rate was below 3%. The cumulative percent positivity rate is currently at 5.57%.

Health officials have announced a correction in the number of COVID-19 deaths. A death reported of an 83-year old female from Hampshire County on Dec. 22, 2020, was incorrectly reported as a COVID-19 death. This reduces the total deaths to 2,199 before today’s report.

Today, the DHHR confirm two additional deaths, bringing the death total to 2,201. Health officials report the deaths of a 79-year-old woman from Berkeley County and a 93-year-old man from Preston County.

A total of 243,562 people in the state have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 135,212 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. West Virginia residents can now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Hampshire is the only county in red on the County Alert System.

15 counties are in orange, including: Jefferson, Berkeley, Hardy, Monongalia, Wetzel, Marshall, Doddridge, Ritchie, Wood, Jackson, Wayne, Mingo, Raleigh, Boone and Webster counties.

The 11 gold counties include Morgan, Grant, Pendleton, Ohio, Tyler, Wirt, Mason, Cabell, Logan, Nicholas and Lewis counties.

15 counties are in yellow, including Hancock, Brooke, Marion, Harrison, Gilmer, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Wyoming, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Tucker and Mineral counties.

13 counties are in green including McDowell, Summers, Lincoln, Roane, Clay, Calhoun, Pleasants, Braxton, Randolph, Upshur, Barbour, Taylor and Preston counties.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (1,155), Berkeley (9,401), Boone (1,515), Braxton (763), Brooke (1,962), Cabell (7,508), Calhoun (218), Clay (365), Doddridge (448), Fayette (2,545), Gilmer (671), Grant (1,031), Greenbrier (2,354), Hampshire (1,472), Hancock (2,551), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,717), Jackson (1,651), Jefferson (3,501), Kanawha (11,633), Lewis (980), Lincoln (1,176), Logan (2,595), Marion (3,551), Marshall (2,944), Mason (1,735), McDowell (1,317), Mercer (4,083), Mineral (2,556), Mingo (2,058), Monongalia (7,542), Monroe (924), Morgan (901), Nicholas (1,122), Ohio (3,529), Pendleton (607), Pleasants (790), Pocahontas (575), Preston (2,479), Putnam (4,040), Raleigh (4,492), Randolph (2,325), Ritchie (594), Roane (482), Summers (690), Taylor (1,058), Tucker (484), Tyler (602), Upshur (1,613), Wayne (2,547), Webster (282), Wetzel (1,047), Wirt (340), Wood (6,823), Wyoming (1,693).