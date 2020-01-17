UPDATE: Two killed in Jefferson County collision, one sent to hospital

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. (WDVM) — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on the fatal accident along Middleway Pike (Route 51) near Ambler Road, Thursday evening.

The two people who died are identified as Alisha Rae Shamburg, 30; and 17-year-old Hunter Muse of Ranson, West Virginia. The driver who was injured and flown to the hospital is identified as Dylan Mills, 18, of Kearneysville.

The sheriff’s office reported wo vehicles, a 2008 Kia Sorento driven by Mills, and a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Shamburg, were found in the roadway; one vehicle was initially reported to be on fire.

Shamburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Muse was a passenger in the Kia Sorento, driven by Mills. Muse also died at the scene.

Original story as follows:

A head-on crash Thursday evening killed a Jefferson County Public Schools student, according to a statement from the school system.

A second student was injured in the accident.

According to JCPS, the crash took place on Middleway Pike shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The second student, the driver of the vehicle, was airlifted to Inova Fairfax Hospital (Va.) with serious injuries. As of Friday morning, that student was in stable condition.

JCPS is not releasing the names of the students, but did indicate in a statement that the two were seniors at Jefferson High School.

“This is an unimaginable loss for all of us,” Jefferson High School Principal Sherry Fitzgerald said.

The school system said that the students were not driving to or from any school-related events when the crash occurred.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.