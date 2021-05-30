ABATE of West Virginia holds second annual “Let’s Ride for our Veterans”

GRAFTON, W.Va. – ABATE of West Virginia held their second annual “Let’s Ride For Our Veterans” on Sunday in Grafton.

About 30 motorcycles and some classic cars started out at Auto Zone and made their way to Grafton National Cemetery. Members then placed pennies on the gravestones to show respect to the fallen soldiers.

A penny lays on the grave of a fallen soldier at Grafton National Cementary

All of the pennies used were donated to the group. Organizers said they’re happy to do anything for fallen soldiers.

“Anything I can do to help our Veterans, you know, is great. We’ve been working on this for quite a while, and everybody shows support. The whole town of Grafton is showing support for this,” said Lanty Hammons, State Director of ABATE of West Virginia.

Hammons said they’re hoping to continue the event every Memorial Day weekend.