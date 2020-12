WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The cold temps are paving the way for some exciting news!

Oglebay Park officials say thanks to the freezing weather of a white Christmas, Oglebay’s hill is looking promising to open tomorrow!

Thanks to the headstart with mother nature and the snow blowing today, the inches of powder are piling up.

Oglebay officials tell 7NEWS from the looks of it the slope will be open Sunday to start the ski and snowboarding season out strong.