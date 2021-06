(WDVM) — Back in April, WDVM spoke with Michelle Black — a daycare owner who, even while battling stage four lung cancer, is still working full time. When she was diagnosed last year, Black wanted to make sure that her kids would be taken care of, so she combined daycares with one of her best friends. But, there was a problem: the new center didn’t have a playground. That all changed this past weekend.

Watch the video above to see the heartwarming reveal that brought Michelle to tears.