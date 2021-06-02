A destination to add to your list this summer: The Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — If your ideal vacation includes great food, a little gambling and some horse races, you should stop by the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.

Kick your vacation off by booking a room in the hotel right on the casino grounds. The Inn at Charles Town holds over 150 rooms (some of which are currently in the process of being renovated and updated), and it strives to seamlessly mix with your vacation.

“We’re part of the casino, so you’ve got a ton of options over there for things to do,” said Anna Lesko, director of hotel operations. “You’ve got the track, you’ve got gaming, great dining. And we’re also in a really great area in West Virginia.”

The Inn is a short drive away from West Virginia staples like Harpers Ferry and beautiful outdoor hiking trails. But visitors who are eager to get to the casino itself can use a shuttle service that runs throughout the day for easy travel to and from the hotel.

Once you’ve dropped off your bags and hopped onto the shuttle, you’ll find yourself at the namesake of this vacation destination: the Hollywood Casino. The games and flashing lights draw you in, but there’s so much to do once you step through the doors.

“Sports betting, there’s slots, horse racing,” said Scott Saunders, vice president and general manager of the Hollywood Casino. “I like to think people come here because of the experience they get. It’s safe, it’s inviting, it’s a comfortable environment.”

Sportsbook offers you the chance to bet on a wide variety of both professional and collegiate sports, all while playing traditional casino games like poker and roulette. Don’t forget to spend your money wisely by signing up for the casino’s “mychoice” program — or the “myheroes” program if you’re active-duty military, a veteran, or a first responder.

“That’s gonna get you a new-member offer, so you’re gonna get some free play just for giving us your email address and signing up for the program … You can earn points for the mychoice program through anything that you’re doing on-site, whether you’re just eating, dining,” said Jamie Brown, vice president of marketing.

When you’re ready to get some food there are plenty of places to go, no matter what you’re in the mood for.

“We have something for everyone. If you want just a quick bite to eat, we have paired with Fabio Viviani for our Eatery, and in there you’ll find everything from hamburgers to really awesome Asian food … In [the Final Cut Steakhouse] you’ll find, I think there’s probably close to 300 bottles of wine on our list,” said Jess Chambers, vice president of hospitality.

And there’s one place that’s highly recommended by everyone on the staff.

“Nine dragons,” said Saunders.

“Nine dragons — I love the food, the chef is amazing,” said Brown.

“You have to check it out if you’ve never been,” Chambers added.

Once you’re full, don’t go back to the hotel just yet — make sure you take some time to stop by the race track and bet on a few horses. You don’t need to break the bank to have fun here either.

“You’ll see people here who bet and it is not $100, I guarantee you. It’s $2, and you would’ve thought they had a million dollars on the horse when they crossed the finish line first. You know, jumping up and down, screaming, high-fiving,” said Erich Zimny, vice president of racing and sports operations. “Doesn’t matter if you’re a millionaire or you’re betting your $2, you can still have a good time.”

At the end of your day, you can head on out to the track, watch the horse races, sit back, and relax. Hollywood Casino has also maintained top-notch safety precautions throughout the pandemic, so guests can feel safe and secure during the entire visit.

Visit the Hollywood Casino website to learn more or to start planning your trip.