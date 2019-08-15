CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The citizen’s fire company hosted the 91st annual West Virginia State Firemen’s Association Convention.

Firefighters from all over West Virginia gathered at the Hollywood Casino in Charles Town for the 91st convention. The state fire marshal says he looks forward to the event every year and there is a need for more volunteer firefighters.

“There has been a reduction in volunteer fire efforts as a whole, and the fire service is suffering from that I know this association is very involved in trying to improve the recruitment and retention effort,” Ken Tyree said, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.

The president of the association says every year they talk about the pros and cons of the fire service and what they can do to keep progressing. The association’s purpose is to thank the men and women who serve as volunteer emergency responders and to try and recruit more people as well.

“We don’t have enough manpower, enough interested people to come and join us because they have other things they need to do you know the economy is bad people trying to provide for families or don’t have time for the volunteer service,” John Hall said, the president of the association.

The state fire marshal says he is proud of the work his fire companies do in the state of West Virginia but there is always one goal. “The whole goal is that everyone goes home after they have responded to an emergency to help others but that they also get to go home safely from that incident or emergency that they are providing a service too,” Tyree said.

The convention will continue through the weekend and officials say all volunteer firefighters in the West Virginia area are welcome.