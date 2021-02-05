8-vehicle chain collision in Hampshire County caused by icy roads

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident involving eight vehicles that took place Friday morning.

Officials say around 7:05 a.m., the Hampshire County Emergency Communication Center got a call about a vehicle accident on Cumberland Road in the area off of Potomac Eagle Train Station. Shortly after the first responders arrived, a chain of collisions started.

Police say icy road conditions caused drivers to be unable to slow down or control their vehicles. A total of eight vehicles collided with each other, including a WV Department of Highways plow/cinder truck, an Ameri-Gas truck, and a Romney City Police cruiser.

Police say firefighters spread cinders on the road so tow trucks would have enough traction to remove the involved vehicles. Several other vehicles that escaped the collision became stuck in the snow or could not move on the road due to ice. Police say there were no injuries in the collision.

Romney Fire Company, Romney Rescue Squad, Hampshire County EMS, ALS 101, ALS 102, Romney Police Department and WV Department of Highways assisted the Sheriff’s Office in responding.