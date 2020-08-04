7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia in one day

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Seven additional people have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia, the most deaths announced in one single update by the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources.

The WVDHHR said in a Tuesday morning update that the following deaths were confirmed:

A 70-year-old man from Preston County

A 55-year-old woman from Taylor County

A 68-year-old woman from Kanawha County

A 92-year-old man from Grant County

A 43-year-old man from Mingo County

A 91-year-old man from Wood County

A 73-year-old man from Marshall County

“Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. We send our deepest sympathy to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The additional deaths bring the cumulative statewide death total to 124. Also as of August 4, the department said there have been 7,051 total positive COVID-19 cases out of 298,290 total tests administered.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM