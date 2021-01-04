62-year-old woman stabbed to death in Nicholas County

DRENNEN, WV (WVNS) — An arrest was made in a murder investigation in Nicholas County. Deputies were called to a home in Drennen, WV at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Investigators said Matthew Dale Thomas, 42, got into a fight with his 62-year-old girlfriend Terri Lucas. Deputies said Thomas got a knife during the fight and stabbed Lucas multiple times. She died of her injuries.

Thomas is charged with Murder. The case is still under investigation. He is being held in the Central Regional Jail.