600 Thanksgiving dinners delivered to the hungry in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As we enter the season of giving, volunteers in Charleston were all hands on deck today.

“People are coming out on a Saturday morning. They are delivering using their own cars, their own gasoline, and doing everything they can to help those in need,” said Senator Joe Manchin.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving meal can not be prepared as served in person. This lead volunteers to deliver food bags to those in need.

“It’s been going on since 1966. Now I knew Frankie very well, and anybody that knew Frankie, knew he was one of the most caring, loving, and giving person I’ve ever met,” said Manchin

Plans for this Thanksgiving event have been in the works since June, trying to make a time of gathering safe during a global pandemic.

“Thursday, really gathering all the food that we had ordered. Organizing and staging it. And yesterday was all about making the 600 bags for delivery. And the deliveries are going out today.” said Executive Director of Kanawha County Directive, Traci Strickland.

This year they will feed more people than ever before. 600 of these bagged meals will be placed into cars and will feed 24 hundred individuals in the area.

Feeding America says more than 13% of people in Kanawha County have struggled with food insecurity this year.

“Our two big goals with this dinner is that people are feed, and feed safely.” said Strickland.

Volunteers will hold a smaller in person meal on Thanksgiving day, serving 550 people.