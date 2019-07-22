$600 million multistate settlement with Equifax data breach

"This means we're out there protecting you against these privacy breaches.” - W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM)– West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a $600 million multistate settlement with Equifax following a data breach that put more than 730,000 citizens at risk for identity theft and financial fraud.



Back in September 2017, Equifax announced a data breach affecting more than 148 million consumers nationwide, the largest-breach of consumer data in history. The settlement spans over 48 states.



“This means we’re out there protecting you against these privacy breaches,” said Morrisey. “This is one of the most pernicious things going on and we have to do anything we can to protect privacy,”



West Virginia will receive about $2.5 million between the payout and direct negotiations with Equifax.

