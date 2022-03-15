JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Over 60 animals were rescued from unsafe living conditions at two different homes in Jefferson County, West Virginia. Now, investigators are considering criminal charges.

Jefferson County Animal Control told WDVM they were called to two separate homes, one on Signal Hill Lane in Harpers Ferry and another on Daisy Lane in Charles Town.

Puppies rescued by Jefferson County Animal Control. Photo courtesy of the Jefferson County Commission.

Jefferson County Animal Control received a number of complaints about the home on Signal Hill Lane where numerous cats were reported to be living in this residence under deplorable conditions.

The agency also received calls about animals who were believed to be abandoned at a home on the 100 Block of Daisy Lane. An Animal Control officer determined that there were at least 12 dogs living at the residence and it was later determined the animals were not abandoned. The officer issues a “notice to comply” to the owner.

The calls for both of these incidents came in on March 9th, and both owners were given two days to fix the issues. But when animal control checked back in on March 11th, they saw the owners didn’t make any changes.

The resident of the Signal Hill Lane home surrendered 14 cats to Animal Control officers and the resident of the Daisy Lane home surrendered one cat and 47 dogs.

Dog rescued by Jefferson County Animal Control. Photo courtesy of the Jefferson County Commission.

Volunteers from the Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County also aided in the rescue efforts of these animals and all of the animals from both houses are expected to survive.