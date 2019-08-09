5K training program promotes wellness

The training program is free of charge.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Have you ever wanted to participate in a 5K, but aren’t sure how to get started?

There is an upcoming training program for all ages, preparing folks ahead of time for the Freedom Runs, Apple Trample Races, among other races.

For Chong Broadwater, running in marathons is a choice, and a lifestyle.

“I’m 65. I’m still running,” she said.

Broadwater has participated in roughly a thousand different races, the most recent in Utah during the Spring.

Marilyn Hanson is training for the upcoming 5K. Her training consists of weight training and boot camp.

Both Broadwater and Hanson are part of an eight-week training program at the WVU’s Wellness Center, where they’re learning the proper techniques for any kind of race.

Both use age as a motivator.

“I’m getting old, I don’t want to get old,” said Broadwater. Hanson adds, “My age. I don’t wanna age.”

And there’s nothing like a good physical challenge amongst friends to create strong bonds.

“What’s nice about 5K’s is that community feel,” said Dana DeJarnett, Health Promotion Coordinator. “It gets people together to do something with a common goal.”

The first day for the 5K training program starts Aug. 28 at War Memorial Park and will take place on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. through Oct. 16.