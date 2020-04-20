$50,000 of wine allegedly stolen from Bavarian Inn, police looking for suspects

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Shepherdstown Police Department is looking for suspects accused of stealing $50,000 worth of wine from the Bavarian Inn.

In a press release, the police department believe suspects forced entry to the Bavarian Inn between April 13 to April 17, while the Inn has been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. According to police, the suspects allegedly stole in excess of $50,000 of valuable wine from their wine cooler inventory and other items.

A cash reward is being offered for the safe return of the wine and\or information leading to the arrest of suspect(s) responsible for the break-in. Anyone with information is asked to call the Shepherdstown Police Department at 304-876-6036.