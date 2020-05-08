4th COVID-19 death in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A fourth Berkeley County, West Virginia resident has died from COVID-19, the Berkeley County Health Department said on Friday, May 8. The patient was an 82-year-old man. No further details about him have been released.

The county health department also reports 127 patients have recovered from COVID-19, out of a total of 187 people who have so far tested positive in Berkeley County.

Statewide, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said on Friday that 52 West Virginians have died so far from COVID-19, and there have been 1,323 positive cases.

COVID-19 data in WV reported by the WVDHHR on May 8, 2020.

On May 4, Gov. Jim Justice converted the state’s stay-at-home order to a safer-at-home order. West Virginia is currently in Week 2 of the “West Virginia Strong – The Comeback” reopening plan.

With the plan, Justice eased restrictions in certain places while requiring continued compliance with safety measures such as staying 6 ft. from others and wearing face coverings. In Week 1, restrictions loosened for health care facilities. For example, hospitals are now allowed to take on elective procedures — at their discretion.

Week 2 eased restrictions for small businesses, restaurants, places of worship and grooming services. Places with loosened restrictions are still allowed to choose whether they wish to reopen or not. Read more by clicking the links:

According to the West Virginia government, Week 3 is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 11.

