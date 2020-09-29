4,800 hotel jobs lost in West Virginia due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The hotel industry says more than 4,800 jobs in that sector have been lost between March and September in West Virginia because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A survey released by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) has some shocking numbers as the industry tries to put pressure on Congress to pass another stimulus bill.

Nationwide, the industry says 74% of the country’s hotels will be forced to layoff more people, and 67%, or two-thirds, of them will close their doors forever without more assistance.

The survey, based on an Oxford Economics analysis, said the Mountain State had 12,711 people working in the hotel industry in March 2020 and by September 4,843 jobs had been lost. The report says a total of 7,085 have been lost in both hotels and businesses supported by hotels such as restaurants.

The report also found the state had 345 hotels prior to the pandemic and that without further congressional support 169 of them will go into foreclosure and 231 of them will go out of business.

“It’s time for Congress to put politics aside and prioritize American workers in the hardest-hit industries,” stated Chip Rogers, president and CDO of the AHLA. “Thousands of hotels across America are in jeopardy of closing forever and that will have a ripple effect throughout our communities for years to come.”

To date, the House, Senate and White House have given no indication they are close to passing another stimulus bill.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM