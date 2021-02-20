44,000 West Virginians remain without power

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Due to power outage work in West Virginia and around 44,000 people in six counties without power, Emergency Disaster Services says they’ve set up 27 bunkhouses for power workers at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, they will be filled at half capacity, or 15 workers per trailer.

AEP officials say outages peaked at 97,000 after two winter storms and over half of customer’s powers have been restored since Tuesday, Feb. 16. During the storm, an estimated 550 poles and 2,400 wires must be replaced after winter storm damages.

Counties currently experiencing outages include Cabell, Jackson, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam, and Wayne counties.

Officials with the WV AEP say nine circuits are currently out, four of which are in Wayne County. At the height of the storm, 100 circuits were out.

11 of the 12 power stations in West Virginia have had their service restored. The Wane Station remains out of service at this time. The Wayne station will be out of service until at least Sunday due to repairs to a dozen structures that carry transmission lines to the station.