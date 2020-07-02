40-mile Memorial Walk in honor of late-girlfriend, coming in August

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– On April 20th, 2020, Eastern Panhandle Resident Steven Grant had just gotten off the phone with his girlfriend. Little did he know, it was the last time he would hear her voice.

“She was full of life and fun to be around, loved the outdoors, loved her family,” said Grant. “Perfect in every way.”

Steven’s girlfriend died at her home from a drug-related overdose, and since her death, he has made it his mission to raise awareness about drug addictions. Per the family’s request, they wished for her name or picture to not be included.

“It’s scary, watching somebody go through withdrawals is not fun,” said Grant. “It’s a sad thing, there’s a lot of people that deal with it everyday, everybody is affected by it and one way or another, you know somebody, everybody knows somebody that’s affected by drug addiction.”

Walking over 40 miles, over the span of two days, Steven plans to walk from each side of the Eastern Panhandle stretching from Charles Town to Berkeley Springs to raise money in his girlfriend’s name. But most importantly, meet with anyone who may be suffering from an addiction.

“Don’t put others through my pain, what I’m feeling every day nobody should go through, it’s hard. Said Grant.

Steven will be on Saturday, August 29th at 6 a.m. He specifically picked the last weekend of August for National Overdose Day on August 31st.