39,000 West Virginians remain without power, estimated restoration times for next week

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Appalachian Power says around 39,000 customers remain without power in six counties.

According to WV AEP, 13,950 people from Wayne County, 11,723 people from Cabell County, 4,759 people from Lincoln County, 3,951 people from Putnam County, 2,265 people from Mason County and 1,814 people from Jackson County are without power.

Those in the Milton area of Cabell County, Jackson, Lincoln, Mason, and Putnam counties will have service restored by 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.

Wayne and Cabell counties should have serviced restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.