350 COVID-19 deaths in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — State health officials have reported five new COVID-19 deaths in the mountain state, reaching 350 total deaths in the Mountain State.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old male from Boone County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, and a 68-year old male from Kanawha County.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, the WV DHHR is also reporting 156 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. There are now 15,848 total reported cases of COVID-19, with 3,991 active cases and 11,507 West Virginians who have recovered from COVID-19.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (81), Berkeley (1,025), Boone (232), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (852), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (27), Fayette (630), Gilmer (48), Grant (161), Greenbrier (128), Hampshire (108), Hancock (150), Hardy (91), Harrison (392), Jackson (271), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (2,747), Lewis (38), Lincoln (172), Logan (622), Marion (285), Marshall (179), Mason (143), McDowell (87), Mercer (427), Mineral (174), Mingo (385), Monongalia (2,049), Monroe (151), Morgan (56), Nicholas (112), Ohio (375), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (583), Raleigh (528), Randolph (259), Ritchie (13), Roane (53), Summers (55), Taylor (129), Tucker (35), Tyler (16), Upshur (87), Wayne (406), Webster (7), Wetzel (58), Wirt (12), Wood (375), Wyoming (119).

There will be free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Monongalia, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties:

Fayette County, September 30, 4 p.m – 7 p.m., Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Kanawha County, September 30, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV

Logan County, September 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Monongalia County, September 30, 9 a.m.– 4 p.m., West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Putnam County, September 30, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m, Old Buffalo High School, 81 High School Road, Buffalo, WV

Taylor County, September 30, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, September 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave, Wayne, WV 25570

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM