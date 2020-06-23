30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Preston County, WV in past week; most linked to Myrtle Beach trips

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – During the weekly Preston County Commission Meeting on Tuesday, commissioners confirmed that 30 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county during the past week, most of which have been linked to recent trips to Myrtle Beach.

Throughout the last week, the Preston County Health Department has posted updates on the latest coronavirus cases in the county that have been linked to the recent beach trips on its Facebook page.

Commissioners said that 26 of the 30 new cases in the county are from people who traveled to Myrtle Beach. Health officials said that there are currently 13 probable COVID-19 cases in the county, nine of which are related to Myrtle Beach.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced last week that it is recommended that anyone who travels outside of the state be quarantined for at least two weeks.

“When you’re exposed to someone that’s tested positive, it may take anywhere from 2-to-10, 13, 14 days before you actually develop it,” said VJ Davis, with the Preston County Health Department. “That’s the reason for the 14 day quarantine period. We’re fairly certain after 14 days, you should be good, whether you contacted it or didn’t contract it.”

Davis also recommended that residents who come back from an out-of-state vacation should wear a mask and limit contact with as many people as possible.

