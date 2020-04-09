3 West Virginia counties hope to add magistrates to keep up with court system caseloads

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — When the West Virginia legislature adjourned last month, one bit of unfinished business remained a concern for the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.

Senator Charles Trump (R-Morgan) had hoped to fast track a bill to add magistrates to three West Virginia counties where the criminal caseloads are stretching the system.

Sen. Trump represents Berkeley County, one of the three counties the bill would help, along with Jefferson and Putnam. The Senator says his proposal is driven by data collected through the state court system. Berkeley County processed more than 11,000 cases last year and Jefferson more than 7,000.

“Berkeley and Jefferson have the highest caseloads in the state in terms of number of cases per magistrate,” says Trump. “We got the bill through the Senate but it died in the House over some last minute budgetary pressure.”

Magistrates serve four year terms and are often the “point of entry” for the West Virginia criminal justice system. Currently Berkeley County has five magistrates and Jefferson has three.

The senator hopes the bill can pass in the next legislative session and the new magistrate slots can appear on the 2022 election ballot.